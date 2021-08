Americans who did not fight in Vietnam or did not learn the lessons of the Vietnam War got us into Afghanistan ("Escape from Kabul," front page, Aug. 17). Now they are looking for someone to blame for the fiasco there. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are getting some of the blame. I have a different take on it: It's the Afghan military and people who are ultimately responsible for their own fate. After 20 years and over $2 trillion, you just can't say the U.S. didn't do enough.