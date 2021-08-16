Schuylkill County Nearing High Rate of COVID Transmission

As of Wednesday, 8-11-21, the CDC has updated the COVID-19 transmission level in both Barry and Eaton counties to "high", an increase from the previous level of "substantial". With this new level of COVID-19 spread, Barry Eaton District Health Department and CDC recommend that all individuals wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, individuals who have been exposed to an individual known or suspected of having COVID-19 should be tested for COVID-19 3-5 days after exposure, regardless of vaccination status.