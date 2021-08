While some folks had a chance to play Back 4 Blood's beta last week, today the open beta goes live so everyone can give the new Left 4 Dead-like a go. If you haven't had a chance to try it out yet, players get access to a bunch of campaign missions, with a different objective in each. It's a decent chunk of content that gives a good sense of what to expect in the full version of the first-person zombie basher, plus you can try out the PvP versus mode.