How Cincinnati Apparel Craftspeople Keep A Personal Touch In The Age of Fast Fashion

Sustainability. This is the word that has repeatedly been on every brand’s, designer’s, and even customer’s lips. But what really is sustainability? Is it just recycling your old clothes? Is it abandoning fast fashion entirely? These are questions that other CF community members and I asked ourselves when we began to start our journey towards a more sustainable, eco-friendly closet. Turns out sustainable fashion is being eco-conscious of both the textile used in clothing and of the industry itself. It is more about being aware of the damage the fast fashion industry has on its workers and the environment. Practicing sustainable fashion has a larger impact than just recycling your old clothes; it can ultimately impact the way future clothing is produced, labor workers’ conditions, and even help decrease carbon footprint and the global pollution rate.