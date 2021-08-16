BusinessTalk with Mary Flahive Dickson, chief development officer and chief medical officer for Golden Years Homecare Services

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2021-- Affinivax, Inc. (“Affinivax”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a novel class of vaccines with its MAPS™ (Multiple Antigen Presenting System) platform, today announced that Kara Bickham, MD, has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer. She brings a wealth of relevant experience across clinical practice, academic research and vaccine development, including her most recent role leading the clinical development of Vaxneuvance®, a 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine being developed by Merck & Co., Inc. for the prevention of Streptococcus pneumoniae in infants and children. Dr. Bickham will have an immediate impact on the development of Affinivax’s pneumococcal vaccine program – including its 24-valent vaccine currently in Phase 2 clinical trials and its next generation pneumococcal vaccine currently advancing toward clinical testing – as well as its pipeline of MAPS vaccine candidates targeting additional novel and resistant infectious diseases.
