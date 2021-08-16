Cancel
WATCH: Cameron Mathison To Replace Billy Miller As Drew On ‘General Hospital’ And Other Casting Updates

By John Sileo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention, soap fans! Our Sonia Isabelle connected with Soap Opera Digest editorial director Stephanie Sloane to get the latest scoop on soap news. First off, a General Hospital character you know and love is getting recast. Billy Miller is stepping down from the role of Jason Morgan's twin Drew Cain. He's making way for Cameron Mathison to take over. Mathison is currently working on the latest installment of the Murder She Baked film series with Alison Sweeney. The soap veteran shared a photo of his portrayal of Drew to Instagram:

