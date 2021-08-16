WATCH: Cameron Mathison To Replace Billy Miller As Drew On ‘General Hospital’ And Other Casting Updates

“Days of our Lives” fans will soon be seeing a little less of Sami DiMera now that portrayer Alison Sweeney has concluded her most recent return to the soap. On the Wednesday, August 11 episode of “DAYS,” Sami will be kicked out of the mansion by EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and will also finds herself the victim of a kidnapping which will explain Sami’s disappearance from the canvas. Ironically, Sami’s departure comes just days before her son with EJ, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman), returns to Salem beginning with the Friday, August 18 episode.