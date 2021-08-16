Pilot hurt when ultralight aircraft crashes in Butler County
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 69-year-old man suffered minor injuries when his ultralight aircraft crash landed in Butler County on Sunday. The accident happened at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in a field near 50th and Ohio streets, about two miles north of Augusta. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the Flying K Skyraider had a mechanical issue after the pilot took off from a airstrip. The pilot tried to land and stalled the plane, which then crashed to the ground.www.kake.com
