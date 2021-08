The Canadian Opera Company has announced the fall portion of its 2021-22 season. The season will be made up of various digital offerings that can be seen from coast to coast. In a statement, Perryn Leech said, “Getting singers, instrumentalists, craftspeople, technicians, and creative teams back into the opera house and creating new work is a major milestone. This is an important first step in paving the way toward the next stage in the recovery and return of live opera: welcoming our audiences back into the opera house as soon as it is safe to do so. Being able to perform again from our stage is a wonderful moment of celebration and we’re thrilled to be able to share that with as many people as possible through digital streaming and our exciting new membership program.”