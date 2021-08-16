Cancel
Watch: Six Buccaneers Make, React to NFL Top 100, 100-41

By Zach Goodall
AllBucs
AllBucs
 5 days ago

The NFL began revealing its top 100 players of 2021 on Sunday night, with votes cast by players from across the entire league.

Naturally, the defending Super Bowl champions were well represented across the list - and only the top 60 have been unveiled thus far.

Six Tampa Bay Buccaneers can be found in the 100-41 range of the NFL Top 100: Right tackle Tristan Wirfs, edge rusher Shaquil Barrett, wide receiver Chris Godwin, edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, wide receiver Mike Evans, and linebacker Lavonte David.

You can watch each player's interview regarding their ranking as well as NFL.com's explanation for each placement below.

89. Tristan Wirfs

Wirfs, the 13th overall pick in ‘20, took 100% of offensive snaps during his rookie campaign. Yes, you read that correctly. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound monstrous Iowa standout came in and immediately filled a much-needed gap at right tackle within the already stout Tampa Bay offensive line. Wirfs was a major factor in keeping a clean pocket for eventual Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady.

88. Shaquil Barrett

Barrett makes the Top 100 for the second straight year, but drops 56 spots to No. 88. After a stellar season in which he led the league in sacks with 19.5 and was selected to his first Pro Bowl, Barrett recorded just eight sacks last season. An undrafted free agent out of Colorado State, Barrett began his career with the Broncos, helping Denver win a Super Bowl as a rookie. He truly blossomed after joining the Bucs and with the team returning much of their championship squad, the 28-year-old could very well add a third ring to his collection.

81. Chris Godwin

After his Pro Bowl selection in ‘19, Chris Godwin experienced a drop-off, registering 65 receptions (down 21 from the previous year) for 840 yards (almost 500 yards less than 2019). The Penn State product missed four games due to injury but came up big in the NFC Championship Game against the Packers, with five catches for 110 yards. Team brass recognize his value, placing the franchise tag on him in March. Bucs fans are hopeful that another season with Tom Brady behind center produces a return to his previous high levels of performance.

59. Jason Pierre-Paul

"Two-time Super Bowl champion" and "three-time Pro Bowler" aren’t the only new additions to Pierre-Paul’s resume. After being snubbed last year, the ferocious edge rusher now boasts four Top 100 selections. A passionate and powerful voice on the Buccaneers’ defense, JPP logged a career-high two interceptions and four forced fumbles to go with a team-best 9.5 sacks in 2020. He would carry that momentum into the postseason -- his first since 2016 -- and record two sacks to help Tampa win the NFC Championship Game. From there, the rest is history, just like JPP’s appearance on this list.

48. Mike Evans

Evans’ fifth Top 100 nod has to be his sweetest after such a memorable season. Yes, the Bucs receiver slid out of the Top 30, but 2020 was his year. Let’s recap it, shall we? Super Bowl champion in his first-ever postseason trip? Check. First player in NFL history to record at least 1,000 yards in each of his first seven seasons? Check. Hauling in a career-best 13 TDs while playing with the G.O.A.T.? Check. If 2020 was a dream, it would be one the soon-to-be 28-year-old would never want to wake up from.

43. Lavonte David

David played like a man on a mission and it resulted in his fifth appearance on this list. Considered one of the NFL’s best all-around linebackers for several years now, this past season afforded David -- last year’s No. 100 selection -- the chance to display his talents under a white-hot spotlight. And he delivered. David’s regular season effort earned him another second-team All-Pro selection and, in his first postseason, he took it up a notch, most notably against Travis Kelce in Super Bowl LV. What a fantastic year it was for the longest-tenured member on the Bucs’ roster.

The remainder of the NFL Top 100 will be released this Sunday, August 22. It is unclear how many more Buccaneers will make the list, but we can safely assume that a certain seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will be featured following a 40-touchdown campaign in 2020.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason updates, and other news and analysis.

