Giants' Kadarius Toney will travel to Cleveland for joint practices

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney missed Saturday’s preseason game against the New York Jets after suffering a reaggravation of an undisclosed injury.

Head coach Joe Judge revealed that issue to the media following the 12-7 loss.

“You know, he’s been dealing with it for a little bit. Something was aggravated in practice towards the tail end of this week, so he was unable to play tonight,” Judge said..

“I’m not gonna disclose any person’s individual injury at this moment, but we hope to get him out there this week.”

That hope may become a reality.

On Sunday, Judge said that plans — at least as of now — are to have Toney travel with the team to Cleveland for joint practices with the Browns. However, it’s unclear what sort of workload the first-round pick will have.

“Right now we are planning to take injured players with us. The purpose being going out there and letting them do some of their rehab and recovery while we’re out there either at Cleveland’s facilities or on the field while we’re practicing, so that will be the plan right now,” Judge told reporters. “If something changes or someone has a unique situation that could include a person, two people, whatever may come up right now that we don’t have listed as an issue. But as we go through medical meetings today and tomorrow, that’s something we’ll have to address.”

Toney traveling to Cleveland is a plus, but if he’s unable to practice or play on Sunday, that would indicate his injury may be a bit more serious than is being let on.

So far, Toney’s NFL career has not gone as planned. He’s dealt with various issues from his cleats to an unsigned contract to a stint on the COVID-19 list and it’s only mid-August.