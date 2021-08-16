Cancel
Terance Mann and Ivica Zubac React to Patrick Beverley Trade

By Joey Linn
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Ti6s_0bT4KhA100

While the news of Patrick Beverley being traded from the Clippers in exchange for Eric Bledsoe came as a surprise to nearly everybody, Pat's former teammates are amongst those sharing their reactions on social media. Both Terance Mann and Ivica Zubac posted pictures of themselves with Beverley on Instagram with personalized messages for Pat.

Terance Mann's post read, "Real OG. Pat Bev taught me all I know." During their time as teammates, Terance was always vocal about the impact that Patrick Beverley had on his approach to the game. The same is true for Ivica Zubac, who told AllClippers' Farbod Esnaashari that Patrick Beverley is the most influential teammate ha has ever had. Zu's message to Pat Bev on instagram read, "My brother for life."

It is clear that Patrick Beverley's former Clipper teammates are saddened by his departure from the team, but it seems as if Pat is embracing his new opportunity in Memphis. Shortly after the news broke, Beverley tweeted, "Grit and Grind. Let's GO." While it is almost certain that Pat Bev had no desire to leave the Clippers, as was evident when he took a discount to re-sign there, he is the type of player and person who will give 100% of his commitment to whatever situation he is placed in.

During his time with the Clippers, Beverley has been rightfully credited with changing the team's culture in the post-Lob City era. The team had very little direction after Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan departed, but players like Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams allowed the franchise to re-identify themselves in a way that was appealing to a player like Kawhi Leonard.

Patrick Beverley's impact on the Clippers, as is evident by his former teammates reactions to the trade, will be felt long past his final game in a Clippers jersey.

AllClippers

AllClippers

