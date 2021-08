A few years ago, a friend of mine applied for a job at a local nonprofit. He was excited when he received an interview, and he was even more excited when he received a second and third interview. With a master’s degree in social work and a successful stint as a program coordinator in his previous position, I was not surprised that he was offered the position. When he called me to let me know of the offer, however, I was blindsided by the cacophony of profanity on the other end of the line.