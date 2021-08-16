Tensions Boil Over in Clarkstown Over School District’s COVID Masking Plans

The struggle between getting kids back into schools full-time safely boiled over Thursday in Clarkstown…. That is from a video of Thursday’s Clarkstown Board of Education meeting that was posted to Facebook in a group called “Clarkstown Community-UNCENSORED.” The meeting ended before it even began after residents were angered over the district’s masking policy for the upcoming school year, which requires masks in schools and on buses when the school year begins, citing CDC recommendations. The first day of school in Clarkstown is Wednesday September first.