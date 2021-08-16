Cancel
MONDAY: Montana Air Quality Some of the Worst in U.S.

Wildfire smoke has returned with a vengeance to most of Montana. Bozeman's AQI was as high as 175 on Monday morning...and that wasn't even the worst level in the state. We enjoyed a few days last week of miraculously "clear" skies, which was a nice respite from the weeks of poor air quality. (It's not as if the wildfires disappeared, but the winds and the jet stream just took the majority of smoke in another direction.)

Bozeman, MTPosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

TUESDAY: Red Flag Warning for Bozeman and Areas East

Dangerous conditions exist for Fire Weather again Tuesday, but thankfully much cooler, wet weather is on the way this week. Today, we need to remain vigilant with high temperatures and very low humidity. Starting on Wednesday, we are expecting much cooler temperatures during the day...not just overnight. There is also...
AstronomyPosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Conditions Perfect For Watching Perseid Meteor Shower in Montana

Montana is one of the best places in the country for stargazers and the Perseid Meteor Shower is one of the most anticipated astronomical events of the year. The Perseid Meteor happens every year between July 17 - August 24, and generally peaks August 11-12. It's known as one of the best meteor showers of the year, and conditions are perfect if you want to watch the peak of the Perseid Meteor shower tonight in Montana. Experts say that you could see around 100 meteors per hour.
Montana StatePosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Missoula Skaters Touring Montana To Inspire Girls To Get Into Skating

Have you heard about Girls On Shred? They're a division of the Montana Skatepark Association that works to provide opportunities for girls and non-binary persons to learn and develop their skills in skateboarding and snowboarding. It's such a male-dominated field that it can be intimidating for women to enter the fray, and that's why Girls On Shred has been doing their thing for over ten years now.
Posted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

THURSDAY: Red Flag Fire Weather for Montana, Dry Thunderstorms

Please, Mother Nature. No dry thunderstorms this afternoon. Unfortunately, there's a decent possibility of them popping up around southwest Montana today. The dangers of our continued hot weather are prompting a Red Flag Warning until at least Thursday night. Montana is already battling many wildfires that have severely affected our...
Posted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

SW Montana: Flash Flooding Risk Remains Through Monday Night

Several counties in southwest Montana are expected to see much needed rain throughout Monday, however weather cells are slow moving and may produce more rain than small streams and streets can handle. With southwest Montana's drought conditions, heavy rains (if they show up) can affect our roads, drainage systems and...
Video GamesPosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Play Montana Based Blockbuster Video Game for Free This Weekend

Back in 2016, I found myself bellied up to the bar in Hamilton, MT. It was a 60 degree day, and I noticed 3 men wearing parkas at the end of the bar. I couldn't help but ask the bartender why mostly everyone was wearing shorts and t-shirts, and these guys were dressed for the artic. She told me "They are game developers from Canada. Doing research for a game based in Montana." As an avid gamer, it thought "How cool is that? A video game that takes place in Montana?" I approached the guys and asked them for more info about the game. They couldn't share any real details, but they did say they worked for the company Ubisoft. Immediately my mind started to reel. I thought "OMG, are they making an Assassins' Creed game based in Montana?" (A popular game from Ubisoft.) One of the developers asked me to do an on camera interview, to aid in character development. I was quick to say yes. After parting ways, I couldn't wait to hear the news about what game was under development. A year later I finally got the news. The 5th installment of the Far Cry franchise was going to be set in the state of Montana.
Montana StatePosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Air Quality Alert Continues: Unhealthy Levels

Take your pick. It's all bad. Beaverhead, Big Horn, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Deer Lodge, Fallon, Fergus, Gallatin, Glacier, Golden Valley, Granite, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Madison, Meagher, Missoula, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Ravalli, Rosebud, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Treasure, Toole, Wheatland, and Yellowstone counties.

