Planned Network (Internet) Outage
This upcoming Friday, August 20, 2021, the Office of Information Technology will conduct a planned network outage on campus. This is due to a system update of the network equipment that necessitates the performance of the campus network. This planned network outage will impact network access (Internet) for the Administrative and Academic buildings on campus during the hours of 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Upon conclusion of this update, we will notify the campus.inside.smcm.edu
