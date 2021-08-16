Planned Network (Internet) Outage

ITS is making updates to the VDI environment. As a result, access to vdi.drake.edu and all virtual apps and desktops available through either Citrix Workspace or a web browser will be unavailable between 8 and 10 p.m. on Thursday, August 12. ITS is performing this maintenance to ensure that VDI will continue to perform as expected. We appreciate your patience while we perform this maintenance. If you are unable to access this system after the planned maintenance window is over, please contact the support center at 515-271-3001 or visit service.drake.edu/its to report your issue.