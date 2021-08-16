Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockland County, NY

Rockland’s Haitian Community Looks to Help as Country Reels from Massive Earthquake

By Jeff Lewis
wrcr.com
 5 days ago

As if the country wasn’t already reeling from the assassination of its president last month, the death toll has now reached over 1,200 following a massive earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday. NPR reports rescue crews continue to dig through the rubble, this as Tropical Depression Grace threatens to bring heavy rains and potential mudslides today. Seema Roc is the president and co-host of the “Panic Radio Show” here on WRCR which focuses on Haitian culture, and says a GoFundMe Page is being developed so Rocklanders can assist the people of Haiti…

www.wrcr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Government
County
Rockland County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Haitian#Rescue Team#Extreme Weather#Npr#Wrcr#Rocklanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Threats, turmoil and talks mark Afghan evacuation

Security threats and turmoil in Kabul continued to escalate Saturday, posing complications for the Biden administration as it attempts to continue rescue operations for thousands more Americans and Afghan allies amid the Taliban's ongoing talks on forming a new government. As of Saturday, the Pentagon said that the U.S. had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy