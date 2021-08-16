Rockland’s Haitian Community Looks to Help as Country Reels from Massive Earthquake

As if the country wasn’t already reeling from the assassination of its president last month, the death toll has now reached over 1,200 following a massive earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday. NPR reports rescue crews continue to dig through the rubble, this as Tropical Depression Grace threatens to bring heavy rains and potential mudslides today. Seema Roc is the president and co-host of the “Panic Radio Show” here on WRCR which focuses on Haitian culture, and says a GoFundMe Page is being developed so Rocklanders can assist the people of Haiti…