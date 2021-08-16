6 Blues That Could Play in 2022 Beijing Olympics

The Edmonton Oilers seem to have missed their chance to upgrade in net through free agency after rumours swirled that they had their sights on Darcy Kuemper, Linus Ullmark, Frederik Andersen, Petr Mrazek, and Antii Raanta. These players were either signed or traded to different teams, but that doesn’t mean Edmonton is done trying to add skill and youth in goal. After the free agency rush is done and the dust has settled, general manager Ken Holland is left with the option to trade for a goalie, which will likely save them some cap space but will cost them more in assets.