TV Shows

'Real Housewives Of New York' Considering Permanent Hiatus After Disastrous Season

By Ryan Naumann
Radar Online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cast of Real Housewives of New York has been left in the dark about the upcoming season as the network scrambles to figure out a plan. Radar broke the news that the RHONY Season 13’s reunion has been postponed twice and now the same sources tell us that the entire franchise might be put on permanent hiatus.

State
New York State
#Real Housewives#Hiatus#Nbc#Radar
New York City, NYPosted by
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Shocked By Backlash Against Leah McSweeney During Her Second Season On Real Housewives Of New York

This season of the Real Housewives of New York has been dark, and fans are not afraid to let everybody know it. And I’m not even denying that this season has been particularly boring and off for our big city ladies. There’s a major divide when it comes to newbie Eboni K. Williams bringing conversations about […] The post Andy Cohen Shocked By Backlash Against Leah McSweeney During Her Second Season On Real Housewives Of New York appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Luann de Lesseps “Can’t Imagine Real Housewives Of New York Without Ramona Singer” Amid Ramona Firing Rumors

Season 13 of Real Housewives of New York has fallen flat compared to its heyday. RHONY always delivered an entertaining season, so naturally fans are disappointed. Eboni K. Williams joined the cast as the first Black Housewife for the franchise. She has been trying to educate the ladies about racial issues, but it’s been a […] The post Luann de Lesseps “Can’t Imagine Real Housewives Of New York Without Ramona Singer” Amid Ramona Firing Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

'RHONY's' Luann de Lesseps Claims Ramona Singer Will Not Be Leaving Anytime Soon

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York has been filled with tons of drama. From Eboni K. Williams calling out cast members (rightfully so) for white fragility to the ladies having an intervention about Sonja Morgan’s drinking, viewers have been sharing their sentiments on social media. And with their opinions comes the topic of Ramona Singer's rumored exit from the show.
Point Lookout, NYRadar Online.com

'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer Out On Date With 'Age-Appropriate' Mystery Man, 'Waited Her Turn' At No-Reservation Restaurant In Point Lookout, New York

Ramona Singer's vivacious dating life puts others' to shame. The flirty and thriving 64-year-old Real Housewives of New York star is living proof that age is just a number, and although she's been known to dabble in some cougar-like ways in the past, Singer was actually just spotted on a date with a man her own age.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says She And Porsha Williams Were Supposed To Be On Real Housewives All Stars; Shares Her Ideal Cast

The pandemic has not only changed the way we live – it’s changed what we watch. Reality shows have long been a staple of television. But covid has brought them to a whole new level of how to operate. Since we are watching people like us (sort of) live their lives, we are seeing them […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says She And Porsha Williams Were Supposed To Be On Real Housewives All Stars; Shares Her Ideal Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV ShowsPosted by
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of New York Recap: Cheers To The Downfall Of White Fragility

Could The Real Housewives of New York be returning to its former glory? Sonja Morgan’s spinning tall tales. Luann de Lesseps’ ego is showing. Ramona Singer’s being a chaos monster. Things are starting to feel right in the world of New York Housewives. It’s time for Eboni K. Williams’ Black Shabbat which is already a […] The post Real Housewives Of New York Recap: Cheers To The Downfall Of White Fragility appeared first on Reality Tea.
New York City, NYPosted by
Distractify

Is 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Alum Dorinda Medley Returning to the Series?

After six seasons of being a cast member on The Real Housewives of New York City, Dorinda Medley announced that she was giving back her apple and exiting the franchise that made her famous. Throughout Season 12 of RHONY, it was apparent that the queen of "making nice" was not having the best season and had hardly any patience for her fellow co-stars. Dorinda's sting on Season 12 started with her pressing Tinsley Mortimer about her love life and why she wasn't opening up to the rest of the cast.
New York City, NYPosted by
Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Reveals The 1 Person She’s Not In Touch With From Real Housewives Of New York

No one can deny that Season 12 of Real Housewives of New York was a tough one for Dorinda Medley. Where was the bubbly, happy Dorinda? That season she was angry and abrasive. She targeted RHONY co-star Tinsley Mortimer constantly. Dorinda called out Tinsley for not being authentic like all the other Housewives. Tinsley announced […] The post Dorinda Medley Reveals The 1 Person She’s Not In Touch With From Real Housewives Of New York appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Eboni K. Williams says watching herself on Real Housewives of New York can be "re-triggering and re-traumatizing"

Williams felt she and her castmates had made a lot of progress after filming the show, despite her first season coming amid COVID shutdowns. "We also had a lot of fun times, and I felt really good about my decision to join this crazy ride," she tells Variety's Kate Aurthur. But then she watched the episodes. "I think I wasn’t able to properly anticipate how different this Housewives adventure would be from my previous career in television," says Williams. "I’ve been on camera nationally for well over 10 years now from various news organizations and outlets. And the difference was you do a newscast, it’s in the can and that’s it. This is very different, and I didn’t really calibrate elements such as the re-triggering and re-traumatizing that would happen when you watch it back. It’s only by virtue of watching it back that you kind of see some things you missed in the actual moment. And that compounds the impact of the re-watch. There’s also, I would suggest, even a third component, which is the social media response of the episode. And seeing how your castmates may or may not respond as well. You don’t know until you know." Williams also responded to accusations calling her boring and tabloid "hit pieces" that alleged that her "wokeness" is behind the show's ratings decline. "That felt like sh*t, Kate. That felt like sh*t," Williams says of the Daily Mail stories, which questioned her reputation when she worked at. Fox News. "The only thing that really kind of annoyed me was the absolute lies that were told about my time as an analyst and news anchor and host at Fox News," says Williams. "Because you could ask anybody in leadership there today, and they will tell you I was exceptional while I was there. Trust me, I had to be, Kate. It wasn’t optional. I was exceptional. I was a consummate professional. And I left on very good terms at my own request. I actually left money on the table on my contract, didn’t take a cent with me." ALSO: Williams confirms there will be a RHONY reunion.
New York City, NYPosted by
Distractify

Rumor Has It 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Will Not Return for Another Season

Throughout Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City, the Bravo reality series has been making headlines and not for anything good. From the show having low ratings supposedly because of the conversations around race and politics amongst the women to the rumored firing of long-time cast member Ramona Singer, it has been quite the year for the franchise. While Season 13 hasn't been a fan favorite, cast member Leah McSweeney feels that it has been an interesting season.
Dallas, TXPosted by
TVLine

Real Housewives of Dallas Won't Return Next Year, With Future in Limbo

Bravo’s vast Real Housewives universe is getting slightly smaller: The Real Housewives of Dallas will not return for Season 6 next year and may not air again at all, our sister site Variety reports. “There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided,” a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement. The network also has no plans at this time to go back into production on the show, either, Variety notes. Debuting in 2016 as the ninth edition of the Real Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dallas finished airing...
TV SeriesPosted by
OK! Magazine

'Real Housewives All-Stars' Reportedly Getting A Second Season, Filming To Start In September

Bravo fans rejoice! Real Housewives All-Stars is reportedly already getting a second season and the show is allegedly set to start to film this September. According to the infamous celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi, that "pending any last-minute COVID issues," the shoot for the reality television extravaganza is allegedly slated to start shooting in September according to an email tip from an anonymous sender.
TV & VideosPosted by
Shine My Crown

'RHONY's Eboni K. Williams on Whether She'd Return for Another Season: 'There Are a Lot of Variables'

The future of "Real Housewives of New York" is up in the air -- but Eboni K. Williams isn't certain about whether she'd return if she's invited for another season. "Before I get to make a choice, [Bravo and Shed Media] get to make a choice. Am I invited back? If I'm invited back, then trust me, I will, you know, take that decision very seriously because it's a high stakes choice for them and for me," Eboni said on the "Chanel In The City" podcast.

