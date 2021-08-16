Fall 2021 Lip Swatches: More MAC Lustreglass Lipsticks + Smashbox x The Suicide Squad
MAC Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipsticks debuted a month or so ago, and not all shades were available, so I picked up those that I was missing but also noticed that Selfridges had several additional shades I hadn’t heard of. I’m guessing they are exclusive to EU/UK. Hug Me and I Deserve This are available in the US (I’m still waiting to receive Can’t Dull My Shine and Thanks, It’s MAC lipsticks from Nordstrom).www.temptalia.com
