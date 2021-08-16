Fall 2021 Lip Swatches: More MAC Lustreglass Lipsticks + Smashbox x The Suicide Squad

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Lil Bashful is a medium-dark pink-coral with moderate, warm undertones and a matte finish. It had medium, buildable color payoff that adhered fairly well to bare skin but could have been more blendable as it was prone to sticking to wherever it was initially applied. The technique I use for this shade, along with others in the range, is to use little product and a very feathery brush and gently tap it into place, then repeat to the next area, slightly overlapped. This results in having to do less diffusion/spreading. It wore well for eight hours before showing signs of wear.