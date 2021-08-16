Cancel
You Can Change

By MKE Community Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever been a place of disappointment? Have you ever expected your life to be different than what it is? Maybe it’s your job and you’re over it. Maybe you planned to be somewhere else but here you are. Maybe you’re in a place that once was satisfying but now it’s not.

Thrive Global

3 Reasons Why You Aren’t Happy

Happiness is something that is widely represented in today’s society. Ads, books and other forms of media have quite a bit to say on the topic of happiness. Happiness to the world equals beauty, fame, fortune, and material possessions. But what if you are searching for deeper fulfillment? The truth...
Social MediaThrive Global

Change your story, and your life will change

Flip that script, you are the author of your life!. Have you ever noticed how we continue to become attached to and walk around with a backstory that we have constructed over time? We make up this ‘story’ based on our memories, decisions and incidents that went wrong or right. These narratives become a means for us to make sense of our lives.
HealthThrive Global

Small, Easy Behavioral Changes You Can Make That Can Change Your Life

When it comes to your lifestyle, it can be all too easy to fall into patterns, decisions and routines purely out of habit. While this is incredibly common, it can also make your life feel stale, unenticing and lackluster. You may need to rethink your lifestyle and give it a jumpstart. To shake things up, you need to make some intentional changes. Here are six small, easy behavioral changes that can be game-changers for any bored, tired routine.
Relationship AdviceLowell Sun

Regaining trust takes time

DEAR ANNIE: I love reading your column. I found out three years ago that my husband of 33 years was having an affair with his bookkeeper. We have a business together, but I stepped out of the business part years ago to become a nurse. Supposedly, the affair has ended,...
Mental HealthThrive Global

I Can No Longer Go with The Flow – If Nothing Works Anymore

Burnout usually simmers for a long time before it really breaks out. “I can no longer go with the flow” is the feeling that subsequently dominates the mind. The numbers of mental illness and burnout are increasing, especially after the pandemic. People run at full speed for months, sometimes years, until they finally collapse. Simply no longer can, no longer want. Body and soul can no longer withstand the strain, the constantly suppressed call for help now also penetrates the outside world.
ReligionWyoming Tribune Eagle

Can you keep a secret?

Perhaps the greatest fear we all face is truly being known. As we talk about our fears, we mention certain fears such as flying, public speaking, fear of heights, or fear of enclosed spaces. But if we were totally honest about our deepest fears, we often omit the stark truth that our greatest fear is being known.
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

17 Signs Your Partner Is Emotionally Attached to You

Many people in the world can date, but very few will become emotionally attached to you. Some say that such an attachment like this can only come from your soul mate, but other folks would argue that you can have such a connection with someone other than a romantic partner.
Weight Losshealthista.com

4 ways you can change your relationship with exercise for the better

Can’t be bothered to exercise? Do you find working out a chore? Professional footballer Thomas Hal Robson-Kanu reveals 4 ways you can change your relationship with exercise for the better. Many of us have a bit of a ‘love/hate’ relationship with exercise. We know deep down that it’s beneficial for...
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

Why it’s time to stop saying “my work is my life”​

We are a long way away from the Industrial Revolution. In the 1700s and 1800s, work life was hard: Days were long. Working conditions were rough and oftentimes dangerous. Facilities were unsafe. Children were often forced to work in precarious situations, and older adults were still working 12-hour days well into the last quarter of their lives. All of this put an immense strain on people’s personal lives.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Traveling changes the way you see the world: What literature you can use?

One of the most exciting things that the majority of our population adores is, of course, traveling. When we travel, we are putting aside all the problems and concerns we may be having in that period. It is a time when people like to focus on what’s only ahead and forget about all the negativity. Having new experiences, meeting new nations, and discovering their cultures and traditions are just part of the journey. It can be freely stated that traveling truly changes the way you see the world. Distances we are passing through inspires us and also allows us to flow into the world of imagination and explore things we didn’t ever before. Unfortunately, some of you may not have the opportunity to afford trips to desired destinations. On the other hand, you can use literature that maybe cannot fully replace the deficiency of traveling but can provide you with similar feelings while you read. Travel books are something that paper writing services can’t secure you, for example, but you can find them online or in libraries. So, let’s check out what are the ones you should look forward to reading.
Relationship Advicefox26houston.com

Do you see your ex in your future?

When you hear news like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reuniting, it may have you reminiscing about your ex. Most people enjoy the romantic notion that they could work it out with their ex. Meanwhile, the pandemic readjusted priorities and heightened the sense of loneliness for singles. Dating websites found that more than 15% of singles were texting an ex during this time.
Relationship AdviceThe Independent

How to say no, if you’re not very good at it

‘No’ might seem like the simplest word in the world – after all, it’s only one syllable and two letters; surely it should be easy enough to say?. However, this little word has a lot of weight behind it – and sometimes it can feel impossible to say no, whether you’re in a professional or a personal situation.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Yes, You Can Truly Love Someone Who's Not "The One" — Here's How

Based on what we've seen in movies and read in all of our favorite romance novels, love stories are always supposed to follow a certain narrative. Two people meet each other and have this seemingly instantaneous connection. A spark, if you will. From there, the couple falls totally in love and never once questions whether or not the other person is "the one" for them. But, alas, real life is different from what we see in movies and read in books. Sometimes you know your partner is not “the one,” but you love them anyway. And, unfortunately, there's no movie you can turn to when you want someone to relate to that unique experience.
Thought Catalog

8 Reminders When You Keep Getting Ghosted

1. If they don’t want to be with you, they’re not the right one for you. You don’t want to spend too much time wondering whether the person who got away was the right one for you — because the right person for you wouldn’t leave you on read. They wouldn’t disappear without an explanation. They wouldn’t leave you wondering whether you’ve done something wrong. This person who ghosted you must not be right for you, so don’t stress too much about their absence. The right person will stay.

