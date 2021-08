McAdam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.3% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.42% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $19,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.