Cleveland's Triston McKenzie flirts with perfection during torrid run: Walk-Off Thoughts

Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are three Walk-Off Thoughts after an 11-0 win over the Detroit Tigers improved Cleveland's record to 57-59. The first rule when a pitcher has a perfect game bid going: You do not talk about the perfect game bid. The second rule when a pitcher has a perfect game bid going: You do not talk about the perfect game bid.

When Miguel Cabrera hits his 500th home run – it will happen any day now – feel free to celebrate the occasion. You may not get another chance to do so for several years. Cabrera hit his 499th home run Wednesday night against Matt Harvey and the Baltimore Orioles. He is now just one home run shy of joining a club that to date has just 27 members.
Tigers place Eric Haase on injured list, activate rookie outfielder

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers placed catcher Eric Haase on the 10-day injured list on Thursday. The move is retroactive to Monday, which was the last time he played in a game. The Tigers had said that Haase was battling lower back pain, although his official injury designation is a right abdominal strain. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said there was no new injury, just a different way of describing the same thing.
Oakland Athletics (64-48, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (55-55, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (8-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-5, 5.89 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +138, Athletics -159; over/under is 9 runs.
McKenzie allowed two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts through six innings, taking a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Oakland. McKenzie got better as the game went on Tuesday night, striking out four consecutive Oakland batters in his third trip through the order. The only damage to his line came on a Sean Murphy RBI double in the second and a Seth Brown solo homer in the fourth. While this is McKenzie's fifth straight start in which he has allowed multiple earned runs, the 24-year-old needed just 86 pitches to get through six innings and scored a quality start. McKenzie has never thrown more than 93 pitches in a start in his career, suggesting that there is a limit as to how far Cleveland will push him. However, he has now gone six or more innings in four of his last six starts. To give that number some context, the lanky right-hander didn't venture beyond 5.1 innings in any of his first 11 starts this season.
DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera didn’t make history this weekend, but the series finale almost brought a feat just as incredible as 500 home runs. Cleveland starting pitcher Triston McKenzie fell four outs shy of one of baseball’s most elusive accomplishments -- a perfect game -- as the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 11-0 Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park.
DETROIT -- Triston McKenzie was four outs away from perfection on Sunday afternoon for the Indians. He’d set down the first 23 Tigers he faced while dipping into personally uncharted waters. McKenzie had never completed more than seven innings in a game. He’d never thrown more than 93 pitches in...
 Editor’s Note: Sports editor David Troppens collects historical radio and television broadcasts of Detroit Tigers games. He’ll be featuring games through his collection based on the date close to the actual date of our current publication. Aug. 21, 2005. Detroit 17, Toronto 6.  Network/Announcers: We have Dan Dickerson and Jim...
DETROIT -- Catcher Austin Hedges is supposed to be the veteran. He’s supposed to keep his pitchers focused and serene on the mound and in the dugout. Sunday he was nervous. Rookie Triston McKenzie was dancing with history, a perfect game to be precise, and the dance was nearing its end. That’s end as in two outs in the eighth inning with the Indians on the way to an 11-0 win over the Tigers.
DETROIT -- Triston McKenzie was four outs away from perfection on Sunday afternoon for the Indians. He’d set down the first 23 Tigers he faced while dipping into personally uncharted waters. McKenzie had never completed more than seven innings in a game. He’d never thrown more than 93 pitches. However,...
When: 1:10 p.m. Thursday. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). [ Here's how you can gain access to our best Tigers content for an incredible price. ]. First-pitch weather forecast: Cloudy, 83 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Matt Manning (3-5, 6.10 ERA) vs. Angels LHP...

