It’s still very unclear as to when Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt will begin practicing. The only thing we know right now is that the former second round draft pick out of Notre Dame should be ready to play come Week 1 of the regular season, which is now a little more than three weeks away. On Thursday, however, Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was asked to comment on Tuitt’s current status. Heyward didn’t reveal much about what’s going on with Tuitt that’s preventing him from practicing but did say that the team is supporting him on the heels of him losing his brother in a hit-and-run accident earlier in the summer.