Augustana College issued the following announcement on Aug. 5. Students will find a new, clear path between two Quad-Cities schools: Black Hawk College and Augustana College. An agreement announced today gives current Black Hawk College students access to Augustana College resources and advisors before enrolling at the four-year institution. Students can get a sense of the opportunities available at Augustana, and take a free course, as they decide where to finish their bachelor's degrees.