A Hawaiian brunch celebrated the reopening of the Fitzgerald Recreation Center Tuesday. Both the Owen Jax and Fitzgerald centers had been closed since last year due to COVID. For the time being, both centers will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Warren Parks and Recreation Director Dino Turcato says hours may be expanded at each center in the future. Extensive road repair on Nine Mile Road in front of the Owen Jax Recreation Center has been a factor in the delay in reopening that location and in making specific event plans. Nine Mile Road is still under construction, but once that is completed residents will likely see expanded hours and scheduled activities at that location, according to Turcato.