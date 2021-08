Second Place: Carytown Bicycle Co. If you don’t know what BMX stands for, it may be tough to appreciate why Powers Bike Shop scored first place for bike shops in a place like Richmond, which has a healthy share of independent bike shops. BMX is short for bicycle motocross, a sport centered on racing fast, off-road tracks using a bike that’s lighter and smaller than a road bike or mountain bike. Just to be clear, Powers Bike Shop sells and services only BMX bikes, one of maybe 10 in the entire country that is solely dedicated to BMX.