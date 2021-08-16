Home makeover: ‘We transformed our entire home for under £2,000’

This Vienna home was recently remodeled to beat kitchen traffic jams and make for a seamless flow between living room and kitchen. As we’ve all shifted to spending more time in our homes, the flow of your house has become more critical than ever. Your kitchen and living space need to be flexible enough to account for working at the island during the weekday, hosting on a Saturday evening, and getting some heavy cooking done on a Sunday afternoon. It needs to be open enough for people to move about freely, while homey enough that you actually want to spend time in it.