Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Home makeover: ‘We transformed our entire home for under £2,000’

yourhomestyle.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaced with a dated red and beige colour scheme, Leanne Ward spent lockdown bringing a modern boho look to her 1930s semi. Here, she tells us all about her home makeover experience…. My home makeover. We weren’t actually looking to move but had always admired this row of 1930s houses...

www.yourhomestyle.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Furnishings#Fruit#Christmas#Plant#Dracaena#Facebook Marketplace#Juniqe#Rust Oleum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Interior Designrealtor.com

7 Cheap Ways To Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Expensive

It’s a Catch-22 homeowners are all too familiar with: Remodeling your outdated kitchen is almost certain to pay off big when you sell—but the actual makeover takes big bucks. Is there any way to make a huge change without all the expense? Well, believe it or not, you can give...
Interior Designrocklandtimes.com

5 Interior Design Ideas to Transform Your Home

Adding a personal touch to your home makes it extra unique and comfortable. Interior designing paves the way for you to custom-design your space and transform it to suit your style and preferences. You can achieve an elegant interior even on a tight budget and with what you have available in your home. Use these interior design ideas to transform your home.
Home & Gardenpapernstitchblog.com

How Skylights Transformed Our Home + Win Your Own Skylights!

Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about skylights! Plus, you can enter to win skylights for your home. Hands down, the best decision we have made for our home, as of yet, has been getting VELUX skylights installed. THE BEST DECISION!. If you followed along on my stories when everything...
Interior Designyourhomestyle.uk

Home makeover: ‘I want my home to make a statement’

Blogger and body confidence advocate Natalie Lee describes her London terrace as ‘colourful, loud and sometimes messy’, just how she likes it. Here, she tells us all about her home makeover experience…. My home makeover. The house was in a state of neglect when we bought it. However, it had...
Home & GardenTelegraph

How to transform your home into a calm oasis this summer

I love summer so much, not simply for the sunshine – who can depend on that? – but more for the sense of freedom this season brings. Longer, brighter days carry with them a feeling of possibility which gloomier seasons deny us. In winter, I sit at my desk and when it gets dark at 4pm, all I want to do is make a casserole and descend into the soft pillow of a “carb coma”. In summer, I feel like I have a whole extra tranche of time I can devote to leisure and pleasure.
Home & GardenFox47News

Menards Home Improvement Topic: Mailbox Makeover

Sometimes the smallest things make the biggest difference. Adding curb appeal to your home doesn’t have to break the bank, but can save you money. Here are some ideas to help spruce up your mailbox and add instant curb appeal on a budget. Clean. Even the simplest things like cleaning...
Manhattan Beach, CAcoveteur.com

Traditional Elements Get a Modern Makeover in This Manhattan Beach Home

The word traditional, especially when referenced in the realm of interiors, often conjures up a certain image in the mind—heavy floral patterns, grandfather clock ticking, tasseled ottomans, and overbearing window treatments. Many shy away from super-traditional elements, but there's a way to implement them without looking like an episode of Antiques Roadshow. In a recent project of interior designer Kate Lester, her clients found a traditional Cape Cod–style home in Manhattan Beach, CA, and taxed Lester with the project of softening the feel of the space.
Interior DesignPosted by
DFW Community News

Choosing Paint Colors for Our Home

We are so happy to be moving into our new home. Renovations are still very much underway, but I can see this space taking shape in a million tiny ways and it feels so good to see our vision come to life! I have such a strong belief that this will all feel SO worth it once we are making memories in this space together.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Small Harlem Rental Transformed a Surprising Spot into a Home Office

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Kim White is a makeup artist by trade and an interior design enthusiast all the time. She’s also a small space expert, as she demonstrated in her 296-square-foot studio apartment‘s amazing transformation that’s filled with smart storage ideas and tons of style. She recently got the opportunity to “step outside of my comfort zone and do something I’d never done before — decorate someone else’s apartment,” she writes. “The experience was challenging and rewarding. I hope to have the chance to do it all over again.”
Interior Designyourhomestyle.uk

Home makeover: ‘I’ve given my new-build a French country look’

Tilly Woodland has transformed her one-bed flat by filling it with interesting finds, vintage buys and some clever country-style touches. Here, she tells us all about her home makeover experience…. My home makeover. Saving for our first place after graduating uni seemed never-ending, but we finally managed to get on...
Vienna, VAnorthernvirginiamag.com

Home Transformation: A Cozy Kitchen and Living Room with Perfect Flow

This Vienna home was recently remodeled to beat kitchen traffic jams and make for a seamless flow between living room and kitchen. As we’ve all shifted to spending more time in our homes, the flow of your house has become more critical than ever. Your kitchen and living space need to be flexible enough to account for working at the island during the weekday, hosting on a Saturday evening, and getting some heavy cooking done on a Sunday afternoon. It needs to be open enough for people to move about freely, while homey enough that you actually want to spend time in it.
Interior Designyourhomestyle.uk

How to paint furniture

With just a lick of paint and a little inspiration you can give any piece of furniture a new look and fall in love with it all over again. Read on for our expert advice on prepping your surfaces, picking your paints, decorating the finished piece, and more. How to...
Interior DesignPosted by
Wide Open Country

12 Items for a Cozy Farmhouse Bedroom

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As much as I loved watching Chip and Joanna Gaines on Fixer Upper, I was even more obsessed with how they seemed to boost classic farmhouse design. They can probably be credited with creating the "modern farmhouse" look that people have yet to tire of, and it's easy to see why it's such a popular choice.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

6 Decorative Tricks To Renovate Your Home In One Day

If your house is outdated, it may be time to renovate it. Of course, without annoying and cumbersome works or major reforms. All you have to do is update the spaces with some simple, effective, and quick ideas. Here are 10 that you are going to love. You can do...
Interior DesignHouston Chronicle

Transform your outdoor space with these 6 room concepts

(BPT) - Homeowners’ preferences are shifting, with 90% of Americans agreeing their outdoor space is more valuable than ever before. Before the pandemic, they looked to build entertainment areas, focusing on hosting large and mid-size get-togethers. Now, homeowners’ interests are leaning toward outdoor spaces that play a more integral role in their everyday lives, addressing restoration, relaxation and connection.
Interior DesignPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Transform Your Backyard Into a Design Wonderland With These Patio Dining Sets

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When designing our homes, we tend to focus on the interiors; outdoor spaces—furnished with one of the best patio dining sets, a rug, and maybe some lighting—are often an afterthought. Instead, we fill our Pinterest boards with photos of Mario Bellini’s Camaleonda couch or the latest in mid-century modern decor. Maybe it’s a Wabi-Sabi moment we’re going for; in that case, paper moon lamps and lime wash walls are definitely part of the plan. By selecting the aesthetic of our interiors and the pieces that will come to define our lives, we’re creating more than just a space but a mood. So why stop indoors?
Home & Gardentimebusinessnews.com

Sliding Glass Closet Doors: Easy to Install and Super Functional!

Sliding glass closet doors are a great way to maximize space and can make any room seem larger. These sliding doors offer the perfect view of your clothes making it easy to see an outfit from head to toe with just one glance, while also providing plenty of storage space for all your clothing items. If you have sliding glass closet doors in your home, these tips will help you maintain them so they look their best!

Comments / 0

Community Policy