Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Belarusian man sentenced after trying to cut own throat during trial -rights group

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A Belarusian man who tried to cut his own throat during a court hearing in June was sentenced to 8-1/2 years in prison after his trial resumed on Monday, the human rights group Viasna-96 and Belarusian media reported. Stepan Latypov, 41, was arrested last September during an intensifying...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarusian#Poison#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Related
Protestsabc17news.com

Belarusian activist sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Belarusian activist who stabbed himself in the neck two months ago to protest political repression has been sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison. A court on Monday found 41-year-old Stsiapan Latypau guilty of violating public order, resisting police and fraud. In June, Latypau used a pen to inflict a wound on his neck while he was sitting in court. Before stabbing himself, he told his father he had been threatened with prosecution of his relatives if he failed to admit his guilt. Latypau was arrested during the big protests against Belarus’ authoritarian leader, President Alexander Lukashenko. The protests were triggered by Lukashenko winning an August election widely seen as rigged. More than 35,000 people were arrested and thousands beaten by police in the wake of the protests.
Public Safetycybersecdn.com

Belarus Brands Group Who Claimed to Hack Interior Ministry ‘Extremist’

A court in Belarus declared Wednesday a group of hackers who claim to have carried out a massive hack on the interior ministry in an attack on President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime to be an “extremist” organisation. The extremist designation effectively bans the so-called Kiber Partizany — or Cyber Partisans —...
WKRC

Man sentenced to 15-year term for trying to drown his infant

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to drown his infant daughter in a pond. Jonathan Zicarelli walked into the Greenwood police station in December 2018 and reported that he had drowned his 6-month-old daughter in a nearby pond. Police...
Duplin County, NCWITN

Man sentenced to life in prison after 7-year-old case

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A judge in a Duplin County Court sentenced a man to life in prison without parole after being on trial for a murder he committed in 2014. April Williams, the mother of Obediah Hester, a man who was killed by Nashid Porter, of Wallace in 2014, says she finally feels like justice was served for her son.
Grand Island, NEfoxnebraska.com

Grand Island man sentenced after a 'drug deal gone wrong'

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man has been sentenced to two years in prison on a charge related to a drug deal turned shooting. Hall County Court records said Alexis Gallardo, 24, was given the sentence for one count of aiding and abetting criminal attempt of theft by unlawful taking. He was given credit for 52 days served and was also sentenced to 18 months post-release supervision.
Sault Ste. Marie, MIPosted by
MLive

Woman’s throat cut in U.P. killing, murder suspect charged

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI – A 28-year-old Michigan man is facing a murder charge after a woman was found dead with her throat cut on Tuesday, Aug. 10, police said. Hayley Smith, 27, died after she “suffered a severe laceration to her throat,” during an incident around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday at a house on the 800 block of Minneapolis Street in the Upper Peninsula’s Sault Ste. Marie, police said in a news release.
LawPosted by
Shore News Network

Omar Amanat Sentenced To Prison For Multiple Fraud Schemes After Conviction At Trial During Which He Fabricated Evidence

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that OMAR AMANAT, an associate of codefendant Kaleil Isaza Tuzman, the former chairman and chief executive officer of the technology start-up company KIT digital, Inc. (“KITD”), was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe to five years in prison for participating in various securities fraud-related offenses. AMANAT and Tuzman were found guilty in 2017 after a two-month trial presided over by Judge Gardephe. AMANAT was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aiding and abetting investment advisor fraud, and conspiracy to commit securities fraud.
ProtestsBirmingham Star

Russian Police Detain Journalists Protesting Media Crackdown

Russian police have detained several journalists who were protesting in Moscow on August 21 against a decision by authorities to label a top independent television channel as a "foreign agent." To circumvent Russian laws against unauthorized protest gatherings, the journalists held individual pickets outside the main headquarters of the country's...
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Worlddistrictchronicles.com

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend 20 Times

Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been arrested in Bangkok and has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Chatsaran Suwannakit to death 20 times. Known by his fans as Toy Toy, the popular actor was arrested last Friday (Aug. 6) in the townhome where his girlfriend was found dead. The Bangkok Post reports her body was discovered on the second story of the home, lying face up in one of the bedrooms. She had over at least 20 stab wounds on her chest and body. He was remanded without bail since the crime due to the high severity of the crime. He appealed the court for bail over the weekend, but his request was denied on Sunday.
Public Safetyhngn.com

Death Row Inmate Kills Other Prisoners to Express Refusal to Get Lethal Injection, Prefers Electric Chair Execution Instead

Convicted murderer Robert Gleason Jr, a death row inmate, wants to be executed by the electric chair. But while his wish was not yet granted, he killed other prisoners. He specifically asked to die by electricity as his choice for execution. When he did not get his request, he promised to go on a murder spree at the cost of uninvolved prisoners. Either he gets the chair and dies, or others will.
Public Safetywmleader.com

Alleged hatchet attacker held without bail after new allegations

The alleged ATM hatchet attacker used his weapon to threaten another man inside the same Lower Manhattan bank lobby less than 90 minutes before repeatedly whacking an unsuspecting victim on his head and leg, authorities charged in court papers Thursday. Aaron Garcia, 37, also has a history of unprovoked violence...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Video reportedly shows Taliban execute Afghan police chief

Disturbing footage has emerged of an Afghan police chief being executed by the Taliban — after he surrendered to the militants, according to reports. Former BBC journalist Nasrin Nawa posted the gruesome video which appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, head of the police in Badghis province near Herat. The...
Public SafetyThe Independent

Scottish prison guard caught kissing convict inside his cell

A prison officer has lost her job after secret footage of her kissing a convict inside his cell was leaked. The video, first published by the Daily Record, shows guard Rachel Wilson kissing inmate Kevin Hogg at HMP Addiewell in Scotland. Following the incident, police were called in to investigate...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.

Comments / 0

Community Policy