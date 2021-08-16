Cancel
NFL

Versatility: Patriots' veteran linebackers have defense looking strong

MetroWest Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBORO — Matthew Judon played 12 snaps against the Washington Football Team Thursday night and that was more than enough for him to show why the Patriots gave this pass rusher $56 million over four years. In a span of three snaps, Judon stopped Washington running back Peyton Barber for one yard on a third-and-2 play, was in coverage for an incomplete pass and then registered a quarterback hit on Ryan Fitzpatrick.

