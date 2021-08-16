Cancel
Harwich, MA

Video report: Firefighters use Jaws of Life at Harwich crash between car and dump truck

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARWICH – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver of an Acura coupe involved in a collision with a ten wheel dump truck in Harwich. The crash happened at the intersection of Depot Street and Old Chatham Road sometime before 10 AM Monday. Once extricated, the car driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The truck driver was not injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

