Markets open lower amid Afghanistan worries

By Hot Topics
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Markets

Biden: Greater threat is from ISIS, not Afghanistan

World

What will an Afghanistan exit look like?

World

Pentagon brief media on Afghanistan

Stocks

Stock futures trade lower to end the week

U.S. equity futures are trading lower ahead of the final trading session of the week. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.4% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street. Wall Street closed out another choppy day of trading on Thursday. The benchmark S&P 500 started the day...
Military

More than 5,000 US troops grounded in Afghanistan

Markets
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls, stocks track global equities lower on growth worries

* Colombian peso leads declines among Latam FX * Weak U.S. retail sales knocks down sentiment * Brazilian stocks tumble most among EM peers (Adds comments, bullets, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal Aug 17 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks weakened on Tuesday, joining broader emerging market peers, with weak U.S. retail sales being the latest data point exacerbating worries about slowing global growth brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil's Bovespa fell 2.1% to over four-month lows with iron ore miner Vale's 2% slide weighing the most. The steelmaking ingredient's prices on the Dalian exchange also fell. Smaller peer Usiminas tumbled 5%. Reinsurer IRB Brasil dropped 4.5% to all-time lows after it turned to losses in the second quarter. MSCI's index of Latam stocks hit 3-1/2 month lows, while the broader EM index gave up 1.4%. Global equity markets took a hit on concerns about tighter business regulations in China and data showing a slowdown in the world's second biggest economy. Global slowdown fears were bolstered by U.S. retail sales falling more than expected in July. Chile stocks were led lower by a near 4.6% slide in lithium miner SQM. As the weaker data raised the U.S. dollar's safe-haven appeal, Chile's peso extended losses to a fourth straight session, affected also by a fall in copper prices. JPMorgan has turned "underweight" on Latam currencies, it said in a note, given headwinds from China and a fading rise in commodity prices. Mexico's peso fell 0.6%, while Colombia's peso slid nearly 1%, snapping a four-day winning streak as oil prices fell on growth worries. "In EM, our trade-based models find Asia and CEEMEA slightly undervalued on an aggregate basis, while LatAm stands out as significantly undervalued," Deutsche Bank strategists wrote in a client note. Brazil's real, meanwhile, moved away from six-week lows hit earlier in the session, while Peru's sol inched further away from all-time lows. U.S. Federal Reserve head Jerome Powell said it was unclear whether the heightened outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant will have a noticeable impact on the American economy. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1828 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1253.64 -1.46 MSCI LatAm 2401.96 -2.77 Brazil Bovespa 116823.83 -1.98 Mexico IPC 51299.84 -0.17 Chile IPSA 4302.14 -0.63 Argentina MerVal 67618.03 -2.77 Colombia COLCAP 1278.48 0.76 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2895 -0.17 Mexico peso 20.0150 -0.64 Chile peso 790.4 -0.51 Colombia peso 3873.7 -0.92 Peru sol 4.078 -0.15 Argentina peso (interbank) 97.2400 -0.13 Argentina peso (parallel) 179 1.68 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Traffic

Oil Futures Drift Lower On Demand Worries

Crude oil prices are drifting lower Monday morning, extending recent losses amid concerns about outlook for energy demand. Data showing declines in China’s factory output and retail sales, signaling a slowdown in the world’s largest economy’s recovery from the pandemic, has raised concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude...
Foreign Policy

China, Iran swarm over Afghanistan commodities with US out

America's chaotic retreat from Afghanistan has left U.S. taxpayers with billions of unpaid bills and is going to give China and Iran the spoils of war. While US citizens in the country were waiting to hear from the White House, China and Iran moved to recognize the Taliban as a legitimate leader of the country and are already making plans to exploit Afghanistan’s vast natural resources.
Military

$85B worth of weaponry now in Taliban control

Politics

Concha blasts Biden for being silent on Afghanistan

Foreign Policy

Biden vows to evacuate Americans, Afghans

