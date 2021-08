Although a lot of Slitherine published games tend to be too strategic for me, I became a huge fan of Black Lab Games’ work after playing Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, their previous game. After about 3 years worth of post-launch content updates, both paid and free, they decided to focus on their next project, and that would come to be Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector. As a huge fan of Warhammer 40k, I got really excited when I saw the announcement. Based on my previous experience with Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, I was hopeful that Black Lab Games wouldn’t disappoint. Now that I’ve played the game for a decent amount of time, I’m happy to say that they certainly didn’t disappoint.