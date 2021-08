I've been hearing and reading it in media accounts of all sorts. Descriptions of tonight's Field of Dreams Game at Dyersville as "the first major league game ever played in Iowa" are repeated in news accounts from media outlets large and small. And while it's understandable to be caught up in the excitement, tonight we'll be seeing the first major league regular season game played in Iowa. It counts. It's a genuine, regular season major league baseball game. It is not the first major league game to be played in Iowa, however. It's not even the first major league game to feature The Chicago White Sox to be played here.