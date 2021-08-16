Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Saudi Arabia calls on Taliban to preserve lives, property

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia called on the Taliban and “all Afghan parties” on Monday to preserve lives and property, after the insurgents seized the capital Kabul. A statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry on Twitter added that the kingdom “stands with the choices that the Afghan people make without any interference,” expressing hope that the situation in the central Asian state stabilises as soon as possible.

wncy.com

Comments / 5

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Central Asian#Reuters#Afghan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Pics/Videos: Taliban captures hundreds of US military vehicles, drones to keep taking over Afghanistan

On Friday, the Taliban seized control of Firoz Koh, the provincial capital of Ghor, Afghanistan, marking at least 17 Afghan provincial capitals the Taliban have seized in the span of a week. Videos and photos have surfaced on social media showing the Taliban taking over swaths of U.S.-donated military equipment that the Taliban is using to continue overtaking Afghanistan.
AfghanistanPosted by
The Independent

How the Taliban is funded: Where the militant group gets money and weapons

The swift Taliban military onslaught that saw the militant group take over the whole of Afghanistan in a matter of weeks revealed how wealthy it has become since the ousting of its regime in 2001.In the past two decades, the insurgents have run a state-like economy in the areas they controlled. They relied on various fundraising sources, such as drug trafficking and other criminal activities, extortion and taxes, charitable donations and foreign assistance.“The Taliban operates a classic ‘territory controlling’ financial model; in other words, it earns the bulk of its funds from the people and businesses in areas that...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
Politicsraventribune.com

Russia praises the Taliban and at the same time equips itself

AAfter the Taliban captured Kabul, other countries hastily closed their embassies and wanted to expel all personnel from Afghanistan as soon as possible. Russia is different: its ambassador will talk to representatives of the Taliban, which controls the area around the embassy, ​​about the security of the mission, said Samir Kapulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy to Afghanistan, on Monday. Echo Muskie is visible on the radio station. The Russian embassy in Kabul will continue to work, but will have to take about a hundred staff out of the country.
WorldNew York Post

Russia says Afghan president fled with 4 cars, chopper full of money

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country with four vehicles and a helicopter full of cash, the Russian embassy in Kabul said Monday. The embattled leader left the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday to the insurgent Taliban fighters who had toppled his government. “To avoid bloodshed, I thought it...
Middle EastNew York Post

BBC anchor receives surprise call from Taliban spokesman while on air

An Afghan-born BBC anchor received a startling call from a Taliban spokesman while she was reporting live on air after the extremist group toppled the government. Yalda Hakim kept her poise when Suhail Shaheen dialed her mobile phone while she was conducting an interview, according to the Sun. She quickly...
Foreign Policywhdh.com

US reaches out to Russia, China on Afghan chaos

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is reaching out to top rivals Russia and China as the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate amid a scramble to evacuate Americans, other foreigners and at-risk Afghans from the Kabul airport. The outreach also comes amid concerns that either or both Moscow and Beijing...
PoliticsNew York Post

Who are the Taliban and what are they planning?

The Taliban have seized control of Afghanistan two weeks before the United States was due to completely withdraw its troops after a 20-year military presence in the war-torn country. Chaotic scenes erupted after Taliban insurgents retook the capital, Kabul, on Sunday with thousands of panicked Afghans rushing to flee the...
WorldMSNBC

Under Taliban-rule, Afghanistan will ’revert back to the 4th century’ & women will be ‘subhuman’

As the Taliban closes in on Afghanistan, they will likely “revert back to fourth century standards” says Janine di Giovanni, Senior Fellow at the Yale Jackson Institute for Global Affairs and a columnist for Foreign Policy and The Nation Newspaper in Abu Dhabi. After more than three decades of experience as a war reporter, Giovanni says the Taliban will have a, “brutal reign, human rights will be discarded, and a humanitarian catastrophe, the likes of which we haven't seen in a while, will ensue.”Aug. 15, 2021.
MilitaryNew York Post

Ex-CIA director calls Taliban takeover of Afghanistan ‘catastrophic’

Former CIA director David Petraeus in a new interview called the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan “disastrous” and “catastrophic” for the world. The retired US Army general and former commander of military forces in Afghanistan cautioned that “there are no good outcomes here,” he said on “The Rita Cosby Show” on WABC radio on Friday.
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Frontline of fear: Afghan teen press-ganged by the Taliban

Hours after the Taliban overran his hometown in northern Afghanistan last week, 17-year-old Abdullah was forced to ferry rocket-propelled grenades up a nearby hill â- an unwilling and terrified insurgent recruit. Abdullah said he was out on the streets of Kunduz when members of the Taliban stopped him. The insurgents also snatched another 30 to 40 youth, some of them boys as young as 14, from outside a madrassa (Islamic school), he said. "They asked us to take up arms and join their ranks," Abdullah said. "And when our parents came to ask for our release, they threatened them with weapons."
WorldTelegraph

British student stuck in Kabul after ‘danger tourism’ stunt backfires

A British student stuck in Afghanistan after embarking on an ill-advised holiday boasted to thousands of online followers about how he had researched the “most dangerous countries in the world”. Miles Routledge, a 21-year-old physics undergraduate at Loughborough University, flew into Kabul on Friday as the Taliban prepared to seize...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban officials: there will be no transitional government in Afghanistan

KABUL (Reuters) - Two Taliban officials told Reuters on Sunday there would be no transitional government in Afghanistan and that the group expects a complete handover of power. President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan after Taliban fighters entered the capital Kabul earlier on Sunday, capping their return to power two decades...
WorldCNBC

Flights resume from Kabul airport as people scramble to leave Afghanistan

The crowds, who were trying to flee the country a day after Kabul fell to the Taliban, have thinned out, reports say. "The situation is stabilizing but obviously we are monitoring it very carefully," U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News on Tuesday. Flights resumed from Kabul's international airport...

Comments / 5

Community Policy