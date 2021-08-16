Cancel
Queen will miss out on one of her favourite traditions at Balmoral this year

Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

The Queen's annual summer holiday to Balmoral this summer is set to look different this year, not least because it is her trip to her Scottish Highlands estate since the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip.

But there are several other things that will have to change for the royals' sunny break this year, and the Monarch will be forced to miss one of her favourite events.

One tradition that Her Majesty nearly always upholds during the trip is attending the Braemar Gathering.

It is held a short distance from Balmoral and attracts the biggest crowds of the Highland games season.

But the Queen is set to miss out on it for a second-year running as it has been cancelled yet again due to the Covid pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4Yam_0bT44NJ200
The Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla and the late Prince Philip at the Braemar Gathering ( Image: Getty Images)

The gathering, of which the monarch is patron, sees competitors take part in traditional Highland games including tug of war, tossing the caber and sack races.

There's also displays of Highland dancing with the Queen first attending the gathering as a young girl.

Other members of her family have also attended in the past including the late Prince Philip, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Princess Anne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6CmH_0bT44NJ200
The Queen at the Braemar Gathering in 2011 with the late Prince Philip and the then Prime Minster's wife Samantha Cameron ( Image: Getty Images)

And pictures have shown them in fits of giggles as they've enjoyed proceedings.

And pictures have shown them in fits of giggles as they've enjoyed proceedings.

Confirming the cancellation of the 2021 gathering, David Geddes, president of the Braemar Royal Highland Society, said: "This has been an extremely difficult decision to make. To cancel a gathering is something which I had hoped I would never have to do in my time as President.

"Now, to cancel for a second year is heart-breaking. However, there is still uncertainty surrounding the spread of the virus and we must put the wellbeing of our community, visitors and volunteers first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mO4E5_0bT44NJ200
The Queen and Prince William at the Braemar Gathering in 2005 ( Image: Getty Images)

"We know the gathering is a highlight in many people’s year and an event which many make plans for well in advance. We share everyone’s disappointment and offer our hope and thoughts that you stay well and keep safe as the pandemic moves into what we hope is the final phase.

"As I said last year, like the hills around Braemar, the gathering will be here next year, and we look forward to happier times and to welcoming you back to Braemar on September 3, 2022."

The Queen officially started her summer holiday at Balmoral last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPamG_0bT44NJ200
The Queen is officially welcomed at Balmoral at the start of her summer holiday on the Scottish estate ( Image: Getty Images)

She was was officially welcomed at Balmoral Castle by a guard of honour - featuring a Shetland pony mascot.

Traditionally the Queen inspects troops when she takes up residence at the castle and, outside the gates, the head of state cast her eye over soldiers from Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The Pipes and Drums of the regiment's 3rd Battalion performed during the ceremony and the Royal Regiment of Scotland's mascot, Shetland Pony Lance Corporal Cruachan IV, also took part.

The pony has met the monarch before - and in 2017 during a visit to Stirling Castle, he even tried to eat her bouquet of flowers.

The Queen left for Scotland just over three weeks ago and is believed to have been staying at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral estate where she normally spends the initial period of her summer holiday.

According to the Express, the seven-bedroom lodge is located on the edge of a forest and is a calm and quiet retreat.

And earlier this year, the monarch is said to have spent time there shortly after the death of Philip, who also enjoyed spending time there.

