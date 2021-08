Spoilers ahead for the August 10 episode of America's Got Talent on NBC!. Season 16 of America's Got Talent has officially moved into the quarterfinals stage of competition, which means that the fates of the competitors now lie in the hands of voters. The twelve performers who hit the stage on August 10 also faced the challenge of performing live for the first time in Season 16, but they all rose to the occasion, including – and perhaps especially – 10-year-old Peter Rosalita, who belted Whitney Houston for audiences. And according to Rosalita, he already has plans for the next diva he wants to cover!