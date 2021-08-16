Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

UN calls for unity against 'global terrorist threat' in Afghanistan

By -, Peter HUTCHISON
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Tzhr_0bT41ftN00
Taliban fighters are seen in Afghanistan's Laghman province -- the militants are effectively in power after the country's president Ashraf Ghani fled /AFP

The United Nations Security Council said Monday the international community must ensure Afghanistan does not become a breeding ground for terrorism under the Taliban, following an emergency meeting in New York.

The 15-member council issued a joint statement after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the meeting that the world must unite to combat the "global terrorist threat in Afghanistan."

The council statement "reaffirmed the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan" to ensure it "should not be used to threaten or attack any country, and that neither the Taliban nor any other Afghan group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any other country."

After the Taliban took power in Afghanistan for the first time in 1996 following a brutal civil war, the Islamic fundamentalist regime provided a safe haven for Al-Qaeda to operate training camps.

The United States overthrew the Taliban in 2001 in retaliation for the September 11 attacks on America.

Monday's meeting was hastily convened at the UN's headquarters after Taliban militants entered the capital Kabul on Sunday, leading Afghan president Ashraf Ghani to flee abroad.

"The international community must unite to make sure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organizations," Guterres said.

"I appeal to the Security Council -- and the international community as a whole -- to stand together, to work together and act together," Guterres added.

He urged nations to "use all tools at its disposal to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan and to guarantee that basic human rights will be respected."

Guterres' comments came as victorious Taliban fighters patrolled Kabul after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war.

The United States reiterated Guterres' call during the meeting.

"We also call on all parties to prevent terrorism, and we must all ensure Afghanistan cannot ever, ever again be a base for terrorism," said Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

- Women's rights -

In Geneva, a group of independent UN human rights experts urged the Security Council to act under chapter seven of the UN charter, which allows for military action to restore international peace and security, but diplomats told AFP they were not considering that right now.

Secretary-General Guterres said it was "essential that the hard-won rights of Afghan women and girls are protected."

"The world is watching. We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan," said Guterres.

The Security Council statement called for an immediate end to violence and "a peaceful settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned process of national reconciliation."

It said there must be a new government "that is united, inclusive and representative -- including with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women."

During the meeting, Afghanistan's ambassador to the UN, Ghulam M. Isaczai, urged nations to "unequivocally state" that they would not recognize a Taliban government.

China has said it is ready for "friendly and cooperative" relations with Afghanistan's next government while Moscow has confirmed it had "established working contacts with representatives of the new authorities."

Pakistan complained that India, which currently holds the council's rotating presidency, had rejected its request to address the meeting.

Comments / 1

AFP

AFP

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Pakistan#Taliban#Un#Islamic#Al Qaeda#The Security Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Related
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
WorldSentinel

Taliban task terrorist group with security in Kabul – 20/08/2021 – world

The Taliban have placed security in Kabul under the responsibility of one of the most dangerous groups associated with the fundamentalist Islamic movement which regained control of Afghanistan on Sunday (15), the Haqqani network. The decision came amid chaos in the area around the city’s airport, the region’s only air...
Politicsdallassun.com

IS poses steady threat globally, says UN

New York [US], August 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The threat posed by the Islamic State (IS) to international peace and security has remained significant and steady over the past six months, raising serious international concerns, said the UN counter-terrorism chief on Thursday (local time). "Da'esh (IS) has continued to exploit the disruption,...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
Politicsomahanews.net

'Some countries seek to subvert resolve against terrorism'

New York [US], August 19 (ANI): Noting that there are also some countries who seek to undermine or subvert collective resolve to fight terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on the United Nations Security Council to call out doublespeak "when we see state hospitality being extended to those with innocents blood on their hands".
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Iran Treading Cautiously Amid The Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan

Iranian officials are carefully weighing their options after the surprisingly swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan amid fears of instability, a refugee influx, and extremist groups such as Islamic State (IS) gaining a permanent foothold in its eastern neighbor. Tehran, which has cultivated loose ties with the Taliban in recent years...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

UAE Says Afghanistan's Ghani Is in Gulf Arab State

DUBAI (Reuters) - Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf state's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after he left as Taliban fighters seized control. "The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Counter-terrorism expert: ‘Taliban has alliances with Islamist forces in Syria’

Propaganda messaging by Al-Qaeda has risen dramatically in recent weeks, in line with the takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban fundamentalist forces, an Israeli counter-terrorist expert has warned. Michael Barak, a senior researcher at the Institute for Counter-Terrorism in Herzliya, who teaches courses on terrorism and Islamic radical movements, told JNS...
Middle EastCamden News

UAE says Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the country

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -- The United Arab Emirates says it has accepted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his family for "humanitarian considerations." Ghani fled Afghanistan just as the Taliban approached Kabul. The statement carried by the UAE's state-run WAM news agency on Wednesday did not say where Ghani was in...
PoliticsBoston Globe

Russia cautiously open to working with Taliban

MOSCOW - In the wake of the Taliban’s lightning takeover of Afghanistan, Russian officials moved quickly into a two-pronged approach: cautiously reaching out to the Taliban even as Russia expanded military exercises with Tajikistan along the Afghan border. In Russia, with its bitter memories of a failed Soviet occupation in...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Iran says U.S. "failure" in Afghanistan a chance for durable peace

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday the United States’ “military failure” in Afghanistan offered an opportunity to establish lasting peace in the country. Taliban insurgents took control of the Afghan capital nL1N2PL01V Kabul on Sunday following a rout of the U.S.-backed Afghan army as foreign forces...
Politicsraventribune.com

Russia praises the Taliban and at the same time equips itself

AAfter the Taliban captured Kabul, other countries hastily closed their embassies and wanted to expel all personnel from Afghanistan as soon as possible. Russia is different: its ambassador will talk to representatives of the Taliban, which controls the area around the embassy, ​​about the security of the mission, said Samir Kapulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy to Afghanistan, on Monday. Echo Muskie is visible on the radio station. The Russian embassy in Kabul will continue to work, but will have to take about a hundred staff out of the country.
WorldNew York Post

Russia says Afghan president fled with 4 cars, chopper full of money

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country with four vehicles and a helicopter full of cash, the Russian embassy in Kabul said Monday. The embattled leader left the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday to the insurgent Taliban fighters who had toppled his government. “To avoid bloodshed, I thought it...

Comments / 1

Community Policy