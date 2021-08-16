Cancel
Restaurants

Authentic Mexican restaurant dubbed ‘next best thing to chilling in Tulum’

By Bethan Shufflebotham
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SbaC_0bT41e0e00

Freshly made tortillas and tequila cocktails at a Mexican themed restaurant have been dubbed the ‘next best thing to chilling in Tulum’.

Barrio Comida launched as a monthly pop up, but opened as a permanent restaurant just weeks before the pandemic in February 2020.

But now, with restrictions lifted in England, and the hospitality sector buzzing once again, this Newcastle-upon-Tyne eatery is getting "tongues tingling".

Geordie TikToker @rebbeebee18 shares the best local businesses in the city, and gave a rave review about the venue.

She said: “In the North East city of Durham something spicy has got everyone’s tongues tingling.

“Barrio Comida is an authentic Mexican taqueria serving up delicious food. They specialise in incredible cocktails, tacos and mezcals, and holy guacamole, Batman, it is good.

“All of their food comes as small plates that you can pick and share and everything on the menu is an absolute taste sensation. Who would have thought Durham would be the next best thing to chilling in Tulum?”

The restaurant has a specially imported tortilla machine in the open kitchen, which cooks them from scratch all day so they’re ‘the freshest possible’.

And the salsa comes with different ‘spice levels’ so you can choose how hot, or mild to make your meal.

One commenter said they ‘make the best pina coladas in the world’, with another describing the food as an ‘instant mouth water’.

What’s on the menu?

Barrio Comida said: “The restaurant is a modern take on the thousands of traditional taquerias dotted throughout Mexico and North America that are such a part of everyday life. Taquerias are neighbourhood hubs, a place to relax and enjoy the ritual of a few tacos with friends.”

  • Birria de res - £8 - Northern style braised beef, served with a cup of its own consomé
  • Carnitas - £7 - Michoacán style slow cooked pork, chicharrón + escabeche condiment
  • Pollo al carbón - £7 - Charcoal grilled chicken, salsa macha + guacamole taquero
  • Pescado - £7 - Baja style fried fish, shaved cabbage salad, xni pec onions + crema
  • Al pastor - £7 - Mexico City style spit roast adobo pork + pineapple
  • Barbacoa de borrego - £8 - Hidalgo Style slow cooked lamb
  • Camarón - £7.50 - Fried prawns, shaved cabbage salad and morita crema
  • Frijol - £6 - Braised black beans, sliced avocado + queso

