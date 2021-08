I’m certain that the people of Storm Lake have grown rather tired of people outside your community commenting on its interactions with immigrants. Despite all of the research that myself and my classmates have done, the fact remains that I do not have any experience interacting with the town as a whole or the community outside of several interviews with current and past residents. People can only take so many critiques on how they handle their lives and homes before getting sick of it. While Storm Lake has done an admirable job welcoming its legal immigrants, I’d like to explore how the town has viewed illegal immigrants in the recent past.