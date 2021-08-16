Panthers' David Moore: Catches two passes

Grambling State Product Started 15 Games at LG in 2018-19 Ethan Greenberg. The Jets have claimed OL David Moore and waived OL Teton Saltes from 2016-19. Moore (6-1, 330) signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State in 2021 and was waived Sunday. He redshirted in 2016 before playing in nine games in 2017. He then started 15 games at left guard for the Tigers in 2018-19 and his 2020 season was cancelled because of Covid. Moore was named the Senior Bowl's top offensive lineman award on the American Team in January. Born in Little Rock, AR, he attended McClellan High School where he played both defensive end and offensive line.