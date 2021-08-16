Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers' David Moore: Catches two passes

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Moore caught two of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 21-18 preseason loss to the Colts. Moore hauled in a couple of passes in his Panthers debut, but rookie Terrace Marshall's team-high three grabs for 88 yards evidenced why he's currently leading Moore to become the team's third wideout. Given his veteran status, however, Moore would represent a reliable fourth receiver behind DJ Moore, Robby Anderson and Marshall in that scenario.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Colts#Veteran#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jets Claim OL David Moore, Waive OL Teton Saltes

Grambling State Product Started 15 Games at LG in 2018-19 Ethan Greenberg. The Jets have claimed OL David Moore and waived OL Teton Saltes from 2016-19. Moore (6-1, 330) signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State in 2021 and was waived Sunday. He redshirted in 2016 before playing in nine games in 2017. He then started 15 games at left guard for the Tigers in 2018-19 and his 2020 season was cancelled because of Covid. Moore was named the Senior Bowl's top offensive lineman award on the American Team in January. Born in Little Rock, AR, he attended McClellan High School where he played both defensive end and offensive line.
NFLchatsports.com

Jets claim G David Moore, who numerous teams desired

Now is the time to search for depth at all positions, and the Jets are certainly doing that on the interior of the offensive line. With guard Alex Lewis absent from training camp due to the fact he’s dealing with things “greater than football” (per head coach Robert Saleh) and first-rounder Alijah Vera-Tucker recovering from a pectoral injury (one that isn’t overly serious), the Jets needed reinforcements.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Jets claim rookie guard David Moore off waiver wire

The Jets snagged David Moore off the waiver wire, but they weren’t the only club interested in the rookie guard. The Bears, Browns and Raiders also submitted claims for him (Twitter link via Field Yates of ESPN.com), but the Jets won out due to their higher priority. Moore was projected...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets could have found a steal in UDFA waiver claim David Moore

The NY Jets made an intriguing roster addition on Monday claiming undrafted free agent offensive guard David Moore off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. Normally, a mid-August waiver claim of an undrafted rookie wouldn't exactly garner headlines. But Moore isn't just any undrafted rookie, as those who followed the NFL Draft closely this year might know.
NFLUSA Today

4 things to know about new Jets OL David Moore

The Jets added a versatile piece to their offensive line Monday, claiming David Moore off waivers from the Panthers. New York’s offensive line has taken a hit in recent days with Cameron Clark suffering a scary spinal contusion, Alex Lewis leaving the team, and Alijah Vera-Tucker sustaining a pectoral strain. Moore gives the Jets an interior lineman who could fill in for those three players and even make the 53-man roster.
NFLganggreennation.com

Scouting Jets offensive lineman David Moore

Last week, the Jets signed claimed rookie offensive lineman David Moore off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. Today, we’ll be breaking him down in detail. The 23-year old Moore is listed at 6’3” and 320 pounds and was undrafted out of Grambling State. He started to make a name for himself during senior bowl week back in January after playing in 25 games with 14 starts for the Tigers in his college career.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Buccaneers first-stringers in danger of losing jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Coming into the season as NFL champions and aiming to repeat in the 2021-22 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become the first champion in NFL history to bring back all 22 starters from their Super Bowl-winning team. Having said that, there are a few players on this deep and dynamic Super Bowl-winning Bucs squad who are in danger of losing their starting spot before the upcoming season.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Seahawks Sign Two, Waive Two

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed OT Lukayus McNeil and WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams and waived WR Darece Roberson and TE Michael Jacobson. Ratliff-Williams, 24, went undrafted in 2019 after foregoing his senior season with the Tar Heels. He later signed a rookie deal with the Titans, but lasted just a few months in Tennessee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy