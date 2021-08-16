Panthers' David Moore: Catches two passes
Moore caught two of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 21-18 preseason loss to the Colts. Moore hauled in a couple of passes in his Panthers debut, but rookie Terrace Marshall's team-high three grabs for 88 yards evidenced why he's currently leading Moore to become the team's third wideout. Given his veteran status, however, Moore would represent a reliable fourth receiver behind DJ Moore, Robby Anderson and Marshall in that scenario.www.cbssports.com
