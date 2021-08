The commercial space sector is advancing rapidly, driven by significant investments in research and development. Given the industry’s solid prospects, Wall Street analysts expect space stocks Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and Maxar (MAXR) to rally by more than 50% in the near term. So read on to learn why these stocks may be worth a flier.The space industry is achieving continued growth, bolstered by private investments and new technological innovations. According to the second-quarter 2021 Space Report, the global space economy rose to $447 billion in 2020, which is 55% more than a decade ago.