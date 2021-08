A Florida State University College of Medicine program is the recipient of the 2021 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. The program — Undergraduate Science Students Together Reaching Instructional Diversity and Excellence (USSTRIDE) — is an extension of the College of Medicine’s pipeline outreach program (SSTRIDE), which identifies middle school and high school students with an aptitude for science and math and the potential to become a successful medical student and provides support services to steer them on their chosen path. It launched in 1993 to support Florida State’s Program In Medical Sciences, the forerunner to the College of Medicine.