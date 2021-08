Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa made a return trip to Oahu following the unexpected death of his father, Tuli Amosa, a pastor based in Ewa Beach. In what was undoubtedly an emotional week for the Kapolei alum, Tagovailoa-Amosa was surprised by his Notre Dame teammates during a recent video call. Not only was Tagovailoa-Amosa named a team captain for the Fighting Irish for the 2021 season, but he was also given the news while his teammates were draped in lei.