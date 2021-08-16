Quick Charge 5 tested: Smarter charging for longer battery life
Fast charging is a complicated beast that's pushing the boundaries with ever more power. Qualcomm's Quick Charge 5 bundles over 100W of power, battery, and other sensor-aware algorithms, and a healthy dose of backward compatibility together for its most powerful and intelligent fast charging standard yet. Importantly, Quick Charge 5 is compatible with the more universally adopted USB Power Delivery and its PPS variant — meaning it's a standard that should have all of your modern gadgets covered.
