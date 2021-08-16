Quick Charge 5 tested: Smarter charging for longer battery life

Unless you’re a boiled egg, 12 minutes isn’t a very long time. But it’s long enough to pump 12 hours of life into the 5000mAh battery inside Motorola’s G60S (from £220). That’s handy, because despite its low price tag, this new Moto is crammed with stuff that’ll make you want to use it. There’s a 6.8in FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, plus a quartet of cameras: 64MP for the main one, 8MP for the ultrawide, 5MP for the macro and 2MP for the depth sensor. There’s no 5G, the chassis is plastic, and you’ll want to go for the one with 6GB of RAM rather than 4GB – but that’s still a lot of phone for the price of 150-odd boxes of eggs.