Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has intimated a willingness to stay. Henderson is in the middle of new contract talks with the Reds. Discussing 10 years with the club, Henderson set out his ambitions, telling the Daily Mail: "All this has ever been about is winning trophies. When you do it, there is always a moment a couple of days later when there is a sadness. You feel a bit empty after you have gone that high and it is the come down. You get withdrawal symptoms.