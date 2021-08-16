Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Science-based increase in SNAP benefits should result in a healthier citizenry

By Robert Greenstein
Brookings Institution
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA statement by Robert Greenstein, Visiting Fellow, The Hamilton Project, Economic Studies, Brookings Institution. The Agriculture Department’s announcement that it is revising the food package on which benefit levels in the SNAP program (formerly known as food stamps) are based to reflect changes in food consumption patterns, research on diet and health, and nutrition guidance is a welcome development. This action will benefit millions of Americans and should lead to a healthier, more productive citizenry and workforce.

www.brookings.edu

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Nutrition Science#Food Stamps#Inflation#Brookings Institution#Americans#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Agriculturewinsightgrocerybusiness.com

SNAP Benefits to Increase Oct. 1

SNAP benefits will increase by an average of $36.24 per beneficiary per month, or $1.19 per day, starting Oct. 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced. The update follows the department's review of its Thrifty Food Plan, developed in 1975 and used as the basis for calculating food assistance. The farm bill that passed Congress in 2018 called for the USDA to review the now-45-year-old plan, and President Joe Biden made the review a priority during his first week in office, calling for the Thrifty Food Plan to be revised to "better reflect the true cost of a basic healthy diet."
U.S. Politicsspectrumnews1.com

SNAP benefits get permanent boost, largest single increase in its history

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Monday that individuals using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will soon see a permanent increase in their monthly funds. Starting on Oct. 1, the average SNAP benefit will increase by an average of $36.24 per individual each month, or about $1.19 more per...
Agricultureallongeorgia.com

USDA Re-evaluates Thrifty Food Plan, Updates SNAP Benefits

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today released a re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan, used to calculate Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. As a result, the average SNAP benefit – excluding additional funds provided as part of pandemic relief – will increase for Fiscal Year 2022 beginning on October 1, 2021.
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden lifts SNAP benefits by 30% in historic move

The Biden administration on Monday announced a historic expansion to the nation’s food stamp program, a decision that will give more than 40 million Americans about 30% more to spend on groceries while racking up billions in costs to the program. "To set SNAP families up for success, we need...
USDAucsusa.org

New USDA Nutrition Research Leads to Historic Increase in SNAP Benefits

Eating well can be hard, and even more so when money is tight. But this week, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a groundbreaking report that will put millions of people in a better position to afford healthy diets. The report updated what’s known as the Thrifty Food Plan,...
U.S. Politicsmarketplace.org

What a $30 monthly increase in food stamps means for recipients

People who receive food stamps will see a permanent increase beginning in October. The Joe Biden administration has approved the largest boost in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the Food Stamps program. Those benefits will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels, from $121 to $157 a month for the average recipient.
U.S. Politicsmeatpoultry.com

USDA to raise SNAP benefits 21% in October

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Aug. 16 released a reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan, which since 1975 has been used to calculate Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Based on this reevaluation, the USDA said it would raise average SNAP benefits — excluding additional funds provided as part of pandemic relief — for fiscal year 2022 by about 21% compared with fiscal year 2019, the last full year before the onset of the pandemic. It would be the largest-ever increase in base SNAP benefit levels. The adjustment will take effect Oct. 1.
Ohio StateNBC4 Columbus

Increased SNAP benefits will address food insecurity in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The program formerly known as food stamps, now the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has just received the largest national benefit increase in history, with 42 million Americans benefiting from the increase, including some here in central Ohio. “SNAP is really the nation’s largest safety net, so...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Food stamp benefits to rise permanently

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration has revised the nutrition standards of the food stamp program and prompted the largest permanent increase to benefits in the program's history, a move that will give poor people more power to fill their grocery carts but add billions of dollars to the cost of a program that feeds 1 in 8 Americans.
U.S. PoliticsWebMD

U.S. to Give Largest-Ever Boost to Food Stamp Benefits

Aug. 16, 2021 -- The Biden administration has approved a permanent increase in food stamp benefits, resulting in the largest increase in the program’s history, according to The New York Times. The new benefits, which will be formally announced on Monday, will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels. The...
Food & DrinksBrookings Institution

A healthy reform to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program: Updating the Thrifty Food Plan

Come October, the maximum benefit levels in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly the Food Stamp Program) will be based on the market basket costs of the 2021 Thrifty Food Plan. The result will be an increase of 21 percent — about 40 cents per person per meal — in the maximum SNAP benefit over the pre-pandemic amount. Because the 21 percent increase will go into effect at the same time that a temporary 15 percent boost in benefits provided under the American Rescue Act expires at the end of September, the actual increase that program participants will see will be smaller.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Counter

USDA announces biggest SNAP benefits increase in program history

According to agency estimates, the boost will translate to a total of $19.7 billion in additional benefits over a one-year period. The Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Monday that it would make a significant, permanent increase to monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) benefits beginning October 1, 2021—a move that anti-hunger advocates are heralding as a “long overdue update” to the federal program.

Comments / 2

Community Policy