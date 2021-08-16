Science-based increase in SNAP benefits should result in a healthier citizenry

SNAP benefits will increase by an average of $36.24 per beneficiary per month, or $1.19 per day, starting Oct. 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced. The update follows the department's review of its Thrifty Food Plan, developed in 1975 and used as the basis for calculating food assistance. The farm bill that passed Congress in 2018 called for the USDA to review the now-45-year-old plan, and President Joe Biden made the review a priority during his first week in office, calling for the Thrifty Food Plan to be revised to "better reflect the true cost of a basic healthy diet."