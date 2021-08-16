Science-based increase in SNAP benefits should result in a healthier citizenry
A statement by Robert Greenstein, Visiting Fellow, The Hamilton Project, Economic Studies, Brookings Institution. The Agriculture Department’s announcement that it is revising the food package on which benefit levels in the SNAP program (formerly known as food stamps) are based to reflect changes in food consumption patterns, research on diet and health, and nutrition guidance is a welcome development. This action will benefit millions of Americans and should lead to a healthier, more productive citizenry and workforce.www.brookings.edu
