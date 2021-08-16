Cancel
Harry Potter Gets a Talisman Board Game

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Potter and his friends and foes are coming to the world of Talisman. The Op Games has announced Talisman: Harry Potter Edition, which couples the popular and long-running game Talisman with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. In the game, players choose one of eight characters who are aligned with either the Order of the Phoenix or the Death Eaters. Players then race around Hogwarts collecting various Objects, Skills, and Followers while seeking out the Deathly Hallows. The game ends when players reach the center of the board and either present Voldemort with a Deathly Hallows or use it to destroy Voldemort once and for all.

