Thomas Tuchel praised for saving three Chelsea stars "finished" by Frank Lampard

A former Chelsea player has praised the way that manager Thomas Tuchel has revived the careers of three members of his squad since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

The German boss has transformed Chelsea since his arrival in January 2021, taking a disjointed set of talented individuals and creating a unit that gets the best out of the collective team.

Under Tuchel, the Blues were runners-up in the 2020/21 before winning the Champions League last season, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final. He also led his team to victory in the Super Cup final that followed.

This season, Chelsea’s target will be winning the Premier League. They have recently signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97m, which should solve their lack of an out and out goalscorer issue.

However, former striker Tony Cascarino believes that Tuchel needs to be credited with getting the best out of his current squad, and for his decision-making in the transfer market.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cascarino said: “Pulisic played centre-forward yesterday, scored a goal and caused havoc.

“Alonso wasn’t seemingly wanted anymore at Chelsea. Ends up being a player for them and was offered as being part of the Lukaku deal, and they’ve kept him. I’ve seen him play so well for Chelsea and I thought he was finished at the football club.”

Alonso has flourished in Tuchel’s 3-4-3 system, playing as a left-wing back. The Spaniard flourished when given a similar role by Antonio Conte, and that trend has continued when the former Bolton Wanderers defender has been given opportunities.

Cascarino continued: “I thought Azpilicueta was finished at the football club and he played wing-back yesterday. Chelsea are a really good side.”

Blues captain Azpilicueta was largely used as a substitute under Frank Lampard between 2019 and 2021, the first time in his career at Stamford Bridge that he was not one of the first names on the team sheet since his arrival from Marseille in 2012.

In February, the 31-year-old spoke to Mundo Deportivo about how he failed to get to grips with not regularly playing. He said: “It becomes more complicated when one is used to playing,

“It was not a scenario, much less desired, but I respected the coach and tried to help from the outside. I stayed calm and prepared to enter when necessary.

“You always want to play and it hurts to be a substitute, but as captain, I put the collective interest first because I don't consider myself a selfish footballer.”

A leader on and off of the pitch, Azpi has won two league titles, an FA Cup, an EFL Cup, the Europa League twice and now the Champions League with Chelsea.

Under Tuchel, Chelsea have their best chance in a long time of taking Azpilicueta’s Premier League winner’s medal tally to three and if the manager can work out the best way to get the very best out of his talented forwards then they will be very hard to stop.

The former PSG manager has a selection of Lukaku, Timo Werner, Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi to choose from.