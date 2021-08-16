Fortnite x Wonder Woman Leaks Ahead Of Launch

Recent leaks in the Fortnite scene revealed an upcoming crossover with actor Will Smith of the “Bad Boys” and “Men in Black” film series. It should come as no surprise to Fortnite Battle Royale fans that Epic Games is planning yet another barrier-breaking collaboration. The developers have managed to breach into the world of Marvel Comics and DC Comics over the last few years. Some more recent crossovers include Terminator, Alien, Predator, Free Guy and countless others that would be challenging to list here. Just when you thought Epic had done it all, another unique collaboration involving Hollywood actor Will Smith has leaked ahead of its planned release.