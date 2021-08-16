Fortnite x Wonder Woman Leaks Ahead Of Launch
Diana Prince, a.k.a. Wonder Woman, becomes the latest DC superhero in Fortnite. Fortnite’s relationship with DC Comics just grew to another level of significance after some leaks surfaced early this morning. The story began when the game’s official Twitter account teased that “someone else was spotted near the Island” when referencing the Superman quests. It appears that Wonder Woman is the newest DC character to join Fortnite. Many leakers in the Fortnite scene have released images that confirm the Princess of Themyscira will soon enter the fray.estnn.com
Comments / 0