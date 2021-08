EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Anthony Independent School District and University Medical Center are teaming up to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to the community. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Anthony High School Gym, 825 Wildcat Dr. It will be free and open to the public. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for people ages 12 and older.